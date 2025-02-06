Call for Cancer Care: Latur's New Hospital Initiative

In a notable move toward improving healthcare infrastructure, Dr. Kailash Sharma of the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, has called for the establishment of a new cancer hospital in Latur, Maharashtra.

The proposed facility aims to emulate the model of the GMC Cancer Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, serving as a significant hub for cancer treatment in the region.

Dr. Sharma has committed to supporting this initiative, ensuring that the hospital is built with the backing of the state government at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College, distinctly without involvement from the Tata Trusts.

