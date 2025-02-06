Left Menu

Call for Cancer Care: Latur's New Hospital Initiative

Dr. Kailash Sharma from Tata Memorial Hospital advocates for a new cancer hospital in Latur, Maharashtra, similar to GMC Cancer Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, offering assistance for its establishment at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College, exclusively by the state government and not Tata Trusts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:52 IST
Call for Cancer Care: Latur's New Hospital Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move toward improving healthcare infrastructure, Dr. Kailash Sharma of the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, has called for the establishment of a new cancer hospital in Latur, Maharashtra.

The proposed facility aims to emulate the model of the GMC Cancer Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, serving as a significant hub for cancer treatment in the region.

Dr. Sharma has committed to supporting this initiative, ensuring that the hospital is built with the backing of the state government at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College, distinctly without involvement from the Tata Trusts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025