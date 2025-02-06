Fruit Flies Offer Clues to Virus Resistance Evolution

The latest research from the University of Exeter sheds light on how different species of fruit flies react to viruses. Out of 35 species tested against 11 varied viruses, some showed remarkable resistance, extending even to unrelated viral types.

The study reveals a pattern where species less affected by one virus generally exhibit resilience against others, highlighting a 'positive correlation in susceptibility' across virus types. This understanding could be pivotal in predicting viral behavior in new host species, says Dr. Ryan Imrie of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research.

Prof. Ben Longdon explains that the research on these flies, sharing a common ancestor from 50 million years ago, contributes to evolutionary biology by suggesting that, unlike trade-offs seen in other organisms, fruit flies don't exhibit decreased viral resistance when facing multiple infections, due to the costly nature of immunity.

