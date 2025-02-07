Left Menu

Health Sector Shake-Ups: From Bristol Myers' Forecasts to Global Aid Impacts

Recent health news includes Bristol Myers' projected revenue dip due to generic competition and cost cuts, Trump's tariffs affecting medicine prices, and global concerns with WHO reforms. Africa's health officials urge the US to resume aid, and industry pressure mounts on reforms and tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:29 IST
Bristol Myers Squibb has revised its revenue forecasts for 2025, citing intensified generic competition for older drugs. The announcement prompted a nearly 3% decline in shares, with the company expanding a cost-cutting initiative to $3.5 billion by 2027.

Africa's top health official, Jean Kaseya, plans to address the freeze on U.S. health aid with the Secretary of State, highlighting its threatening impact on HIV patients and the potential for an expanded mpox outbreak due to Congo conflict escalation.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump is facing substantial industry pressure to reconsider the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese goods, which include medical supplies—an action that healthcare providers argue could hike medicine prices and induce shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

