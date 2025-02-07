A New Era for Ayurvedic Wellness

Tata Chemicals Ltd has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust's Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre in Pune. The aim is to foster innovative solutions that support holistic wellbeing.

According to Richard Lobo, Tata Chemicals' Head of Innovation, the partnership will focus on enhancing scientific-differentiated products within Ayurvedic formulations. This initiative aims to improve life quality and alleviate pain through Ayurvedic disciplines.

Sushrut S Sardeshmukh, Trustee of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating it represents a major advancement in Ayurveda's integration with wellness products through science-backed innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)