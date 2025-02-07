Left Menu

A New Era for Ayurvedic Wellness

Tata Chemicals Ltd has partnered with Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust's Cancer Centre to explore Ayurvedic formulations that alleviate pain and enhance life quality. This collaboration aims to merge scientific innovations with ancient wellness practices, promising a holistic approach to health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:30 IST
A New Era for Ayurvedic Wellness
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Chemicals Ltd has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust's Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre in Pune. The aim is to foster innovative solutions that support holistic wellbeing.

According to Richard Lobo, Tata Chemicals' Head of Innovation, the partnership will focus on enhancing scientific-differentiated products within Ayurvedic formulations. This initiative aims to improve life quality and alleviate pain through Ayurvedic disciplines.

Sushrut S Sardeshmukh, Trustee of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating it represents a major advancement in Ayurveda's integration with wellness products through science-backed innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025