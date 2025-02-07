Mumbai's First GBS Case: A 64-Year-Old Woman's Battle

On Friday, Mumbai reported its first Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) case, involving a 64-year-old woman, according to civic officials. GBS, a rare condition, disrupts the peripheral nerves by the body's own immune system, leading to muscle weakness and sensory loss in limbs, along with potential swallowing or breathing difficulties.

Bhushan Gagrani, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s commissioner and state-appointed administrator, confirmed to PTI that the woman is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit of a civic hospital. The patient hailing from Andheri east was admitted following fever and diarrhoea, which progressed to ascending paralysis.

Authorities are awaiting further patient details. GBS can result in severe paralysis, more commonly affecting adults and males, though all ages are susceptible. In Pune district, Maharashtra, six GBS-related deaths are suspected, with 173 cases identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)