Uganda Strengthens Ebola Preparedness with Community Health Worker Training

The Ministry of Health in Uganda has successfully concluded a three-day intensive training on Ebola disease detection and management for Community Health Worker representatives from Kole, Wakiso, and Mukono districts. This training not only focused on enhancing practical skills but also on the development of a comprehensive Ebola Community Health Workers curriculum, aimed at fortifying Uganda’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies.

The initiative, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team (UK-PHRST) — a UK aid project funded by the Department of Health and Social Care — leveraged existing community structures to strengthen national health emergency preparedness.

Key Highlights from the Training

Participants engaged in robust discussions around multi-sectoral actions necessary to safeguard communities from emerging zoonotic diseases with pandemic potential, such as Ebola. The sessions shed light on challenges like economic downturns, absenteeism due to lockdowns, strained health systems, public anxiety, and widespread misinformation. The role of community volunteers, health workers, civil society organizations, private sector players, and government entities in outbreak response was emphasized as critical.

Dr. Dansan Atim, Senior Medical Officer in charge of Community Health at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the necessity of a community-based approach in addressing public health threats. “By integrating community-centered health emergency management into national policies and practices, we strengthen our ability to detect, report, and respond to public health threats early, preventing outbreaks from escalating,” Dr. Atim stated.

Alignment with WHO’s HEPR Framework

This community protection initiative aligns with the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Resilience (HEPR) framework. The HEPR framework underscores that health emergencies begin and end within communities, requiring robust national health systems that are accountable to the public and uphold gender equity and human rights.

Dr. Kai von Harbou, Unit Head of Country Readiness and Resilience at WHO Headquarters, remarked, “By prioritizing community-centered policies and strategies through the community protection approach, we foster greater collaboration between governments, communities, and civil society organizations. This ensures interventions are effective and tailored to community needs.”

Building on Past Lessons

Uganda has already made significant strides in emergency preparedness, drawing lessons from past health crises such as Ebola and COVID-19. Communities have been pivotal in raising awareness, supporting case identification, contact tracing, and maintaining essential health services. Strengthening collaboration with local leaders, volunteers, and health workers remains a cornerstone of effective public health emergency responses.

Dr. Claire Bayntun, Head of Capacity Strengthening at UK-PHRST, Honorary Professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), and Consultant for Global Public Health, expressed her satisfaction with the initiative. “We are delighted to have contributed our technical expertise to this community protection exercise and strategic action planning workshop alongside WHO at global, regional, and local levels, the Ministry of Health in Uganda, and other partners. We hope this will help ensure Ugandan local communities are even better prepared for outbreaks,” Dr. Bayntun said.

She further noted, “This exercise builds on our successful collaboration and simulation exercise in Ghana. Bringing this workshop to Uganda has strengthened our partnerships and underscores the universal benefits of these exercises, as the lessons learned are applicable to public health responses in many countries.”