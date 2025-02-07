Global HIV/AIDS Funding Crisis Under Trump Administration

The AIDS community is alarmed as over six million lives could be on the line with potential cuts to U.S. funding for global HIV/AIDS programs under President Trump's administration. This stark warning was issued by the United Nations AIDS agency on Friday.

Though last month's U.S. foreign aid funding freeze included a waiver for HIV/AIDS programs, fears persist concerning the sustainability of these life-saving initiatives. UNAIDS' deputy executive director, Christine Stegling, highlighted the confusion and disruption at the community level and described the situation as 'chaotic.'

With Trump's review of all foreign-aid programs under his 'America First' policy, the importance of U.S. contributions, which significantly fund the U.N.'s global AIDS efforts, remains paramount. Stegling urgently calls for re-authorization of PEPFAR support to avoid a 400% increase in AIDS deaths by 2029.

