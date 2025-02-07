Left Menu

Global HIV/AIDS Funding Crisis Under Trump Administration

The potential withdrawal of U.S. funding for HIV/AIDS programs by the Trump administration could cause over six million deaths within four years. Despite a temporary waiver on foreign aid, the future of treatment programs remains uncertain. Global funding cuts threaten the sustainability of life-saving services worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:45 IST
Global HIV/AIDS Funding Crisis Under Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The AIDS community is alarmed as over six million lives could be on the line with potential cuts to U.S. funding for global HIV/AIDS programs under President Trump's administration. This stark warning was issued by the United Nations AIDS agency on Friday.

Though last month's U.S. foreign aid funding freeze included a waiver for HIV/AIDS programs, fears persist concerning the sustainability of these life-saving initiatives. UNAIDS' deputy executive director, Christine Stegling, highlighted the confusion and disruption at the community level and described the situation as 'chaotic.'

With Trump's review of all foreign-aid programs under his 'America First' policy, the importance of U.S. contributions, which significantly fund the U.N.'s global AIDS efforts, remains paramount. Stegling urgently calls for re-authorization of PEPFAR support to avoid a 400% increase in AIDS deaths by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025