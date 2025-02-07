Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Healthcare by Extending Doctors' Retirement Age

The Uttarakhand government has extended the retirement age for specialist doctors from 60 to 65. This policy change, affecting 550 doctors, aims to enhance healthcare services across the state. While retired doctors will serve as chief consultants, they won't hold administrative roles, but will receive normal service benefits.

Updated: 07-02-2025 22:33 IST
The Uttarakhand government has announced an increase in the retirement age for specialist doctors from 60 to 65. This decision, expected to benefit around 550 medical professionals, aims to bolster healthcare services in the region, according to an official statement.

State Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the move, highlighting its role in addressing the shortage of specialist doctors across Uttarakhand. The extension is part of a broader government effort to improve healthcare accessibility for residents, particularly in rural areas.

However, Kumar detailed that doctors transitioning past 60 years will no longer assume administrative or financial responsibilities but will instead function as chief consultants in their respective fields, filling existing vacancies. These doctors will continue to receive salary increments and service benefits upon retirement, consistent with standard government protocols.

