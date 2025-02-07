Uttarakhand Boosts Healthcare by Extending Doctors' Retirement Age

The Uttarakhand government has announced an increase in the retirement age for specialist doctors from 60 to 65. This decision, expected to benefit around 550 medical professionals, aims to bolster healthcare services in the region, according to an official statement.

State Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar confirmed the move, highlighting its role in addressing the shortage of specialist doctors across Uttarakhand. The extension is part of a broader government effort to improve healthcare accessibility for residents, particularly in rural areas.

However, Kumar detailed that doctors transitioning past 60 years will no longer assume administrative or financial responsibilities but will instead function as chief consultants in their respective fields, filling existing vacancies. These doctors will continue to receive salary increments and service benefits upon retirement, consistent with standard government protocols.

