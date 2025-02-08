Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare Access in Diamond Harbour

The Sebaashray healthcare initiative, under the guidance of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, marks a pivotal shift in access to medical services in Diamond Harbour.

Launched on January 2, the program has already benefited 5,91,495 patients through its expansive network of health camps and medical support personnel.

Banerjee asserts that healthcare is a fundamental right, advocating this principle through Sebaashray's efforts to deliver urgent and professional care across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)