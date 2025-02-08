Left Menu

Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare Access in Diamond Harbour

The 'Sebaashray' healthcare initiative led by Abhishek Banerjee has provided free medical care to over 5,91,495 patients in Diamond Harbour since its launch. The program emphasizes healthcare as a fundamental right and continues to build momentum with numerous health camps and extensive medical support across constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:00 IST

The Sebaashray healthcare initiative, under the guidance of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, marks a pivotal shift in access to medical services in Diamond Harbour.

Launched on January 2, the program has already benefited 5,91,495 patients through its expansive network of health camps and medical support personnel.

Banerjee asserts that healthcare is a fundamental right, advocating this principle through Sebaashray's efforts to deliver urgent and professional care across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

