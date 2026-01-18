TMC's Banerjee Slams Modi Over Withheld Funds and Vows BJP Defeat

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of withholding central funds designated for West Bengal. In a rally at Nadia's Chopra district, Banerjee asserted that despite the BJP's ambition for change in the 2026 Assembly elections, the electorate would instead lead the charge to displace the BJP from central power.

Addressing accusations of funding obstruction, Banerjee claimed that the BJP desired Bengalis to capitulate to external influences. He highlighted that the government's financial blockade has not deterred the state's progress, pointing out the ongoing RastaShree-PathaShree scheme aimed to enhance West Bengal's infrastructure.

Banerjee further charged the BJP with wielding central agencies to suppress opposition parties and described instances of alleged disrespect towards Bengal's cultural icons. He criticized efforts to influence the electoral rolls and pledged that the TMC would not cede its political ground.

