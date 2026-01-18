Left Menu

TMC's Banerjee Slams Modi Over Withheld Funds and Vows BJP Defeat

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Prime Minister Modi of blocking funds for West Bengal and vowed the BJP's defeat in future elections. He criticized the saffron party for misusing central agencies, suppressing voter rights, and disrespecting Bengal's heritage, asserting that the TMC will prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:59 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of withholding central funds designated for West Bengal. In a rally at Nadia's Chopra district, Banerjee asserted that despite the BJP's ambition for change in the 2026 Assembly elections, the electorate would instead lead the charge to displace the BJP from central power.

Addressing accusations of funding obstruction, Banerjee claimed that the BJP desired Bengalis to capitulate to external influences. He highlighted that the government's financial blockade has not deterred the state's progress, pointing out the ongoing RastaShree-PathaShree scheme aimed to enhance West Bengal's infrastructure.

Banerjee further charged the BJP with wielding central agencies to suppress opposition parties and described instances of alleged disrespect towards Bengal's cultural icons. He criticized efforts to influence the electoral rolls and pledged that the TMC would not cede its political ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

