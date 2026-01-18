Modi Calls for 'Real Change' in West Bengal Amidst Charges Against TMC

In a politically charged speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused West Bengal's TMC government of undermining national security to protect infiltrators for electoral gains. With the assembly elections nearing, Modi emphasized the necessity of voting TMC out to restore law and order and reinvigorate investor confidence in Bengal.

Modi, highlighting stalled border fencing and the proliferation of forged documents, accused the TMC of enabling illegal immigration. He urged voters to support a BJP-led government for effective governance and economic revival, targeting the TMC's 'maha jungle raj' as a major obstacle to development.

The prime minister announced development projects worth over Rs 830 crore and addressed a rally at Singur, urging for industry-friendly governance under BJP. The TMC rebuffed Modi's allegations, accusing him of spreading misinformation about infiltrators and the state's socio-economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)