Reappraising Therapy: The Subtle Impact on Memories and Relationships

This article highlights a study that explores the potential negative side effects of psychotherapy, particularly on memory distortion and reappraisals of parental relationships. It emphasizes the importance of acknowledging these effects and suggests that therapists be trained on the malleability of memory. The study unveils how therapy can influence emotional memories and relationships, stressing the need for informed consent and awareness among clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portsmouth | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A recent study has raised concerns about the subtle yet significant impacts of psychotherapy on memory distortion and parent-child relationships.

Research indicates that therapy, while beneficial, may influence clients' emotional memories, leading to altered perceptions of childhood and parental bonds. Notably, the study underscores the necessity for both therapists and clients to recognize these potential side effects.

The findings suggest that therapists should receive education about memory's malleability, and clients should be informed of these risks before therapy begins. By understanding these dynamics, therapists can better navigate discussions about clients' childhood and parental experiences.

