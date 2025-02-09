A recent study has raised concerns about the subtle yet significant impacts of psychotherapy on memory distortion and parent-child relationships.

Research indicates that therapy, while beneficial, may influence clients' emotional memories, leading to altered perceptions of childhood and parental bonds. Notably, the study underscores the necessity for both therapists and clients to recognize these potential side effects.

The findings suggest that therapists should receive education about memory's malleability, and clients should be informed of these risks before therapy begins. By understanding these dynamics, therapists can better navigate discussions about clients' childhood and parental experiences.

