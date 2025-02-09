Health Policy Shifts and Innovations Under Trump's Administration
The summary highlights key health-related updates during Trump's tenure, including policy shifts on transgender care, federal funding impacts on clinics, CDC research reviews, and the international aid freeze. It also covers updates on U.S. flu rates, an experimental kidney cancer vaccine, and FDA drug approvals for infections.
Amidst several significant health policy shifts, President Donald Trump's administration recently recommended the U.S. Supreme Court uphold Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, reversing previous opposition. This decision follows a contentious appeal by the Biden administration to challenge the law's constitutionality.
In a separate development, scientists face challenges due to a directive requiring a review of CDC-affiliated research for federally banned content. Additionally, Trump's executive actions are affecting patient care across the U.S., with funding cuts impacting clinics and leading to staff layoffs and shuttering of facilities.
The administration has also encountered pushback over a freeze on international aid, affecting treatment efforts for diseases like malaria and severe malnutrition. Meanwhile, the CDC reports a significant increase in flu cases, the highest in over 15 years, adding strain to public health resources during this influenza season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
