Left Menu

Health Policy Shifts and Innovations Under Trump's Administration

The summary highlights key health-related updates during Trump's tenure, including policy shifts on transgender care, federal funding impacts on clinics, CDC research reviews, and the international aid freeze. It also covers updates on U.S. flu rates, an experimental kidney cancer vaccine, and FDA drug approvals for infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:33 IST
Health Policy Shifts and Innovations Under Trump's Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst several significant health policy shifts, President Donald Trump's administration recently recommended the U.S. Supreme Court uphold Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, reversing previous opposition. This decision follows a contentious appeal by the Biden administration to challenge the law's constitutionality.

In a separate development, scientists face challenges due to a directive requiring a review of CDC-affiliated research for federally banned content. Additionally, Trump's executive actions are affecting patient care across the U.S., with funding cuts impacting clinics and leading to staff layoffs and shuttering of facilities.

The administration has also encountered pushback over a freeze on international aid, affecting treatment efforts for diseases like malaria and severe malnutrition. Meanwhile, the CDC reports a significant increase in flu cases, the highest in over 15 years, adding strain to public health resources during this influenza season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025