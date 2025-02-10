Left Menu

COVID-19's Hidden Impact: Digestive Issues in Children

A recent study reveals that COVID-19 may increase children's risk of digestive complications by 25%. Researchers highlight the concern of long Covid in youth, emphasizing a higher incidence of GI symptoms post-infection. The findings underscore potential long-term impacts on the digestive tract.

A recent study sheds light on the potential long-term implications of COVID-19 on children's digestive health, with a significant 25% increased risk identified for developing issues such as bloating and constipation.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania disclosed these findings in The Journal of the American Medical Association, emphasizing the emerging concerns of long Covid in the younger population.

By analyzing data from over 1.5 million patients under 18, the study highlighted a worrying trend of gastrointestinal symptoms persisting beyond the acute phase of infection, suggesting substantial impacts on young individuals' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

