Madhya Pradesh to Honor Organ Donors on National Festivals
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces government plans to honor families of organ and body donors on national festivals. The initiative aims to promote organ transplantation and body donation awareness. A state institute for organ transplant is to be established to assist medical education and transplants.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on Monday that families of body and organ donors will receive honors on national festivals, such as Independence Day and Republic Day, in a move to boost organ donation awareness.
Highlighting the necessity for organ and body donations, Yadav revealed plans for a state-level institute dedicated to organ transplantation. This facility will support medical education by providing the necessary bodies for medical colleges.
Yadav also met Dinesh Malviya, Central India's first heart transplant recipient, praising AIIMS Bhopal's medical team for their exceptional contribution to the state's healthcare. The patient's successful surgery underscores the life-saving impact of organ donations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
