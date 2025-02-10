Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Honor Organ Donors on National Festivals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces government plans to honor families of organ and body donors on national festivals. The initiative aims to promote organ transplantation and body donation awareness. A state institute for organ transplant is to be established to assist medical education and transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Honor Organ Donors on National Festivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on Monday that families of body and organ donors will receive honors on national festivals, such as Independence Day and Republic Day, in a move to boost organ donation awareness.

Highlighting the necessity for organ and body donations, Yadav revealed plans for a state-level institute dedicated to organ transplantation. This facility will support medical education by providing the necessary bodies for medical colleges.

Yadav also met Dinesh Malviya, Central India's first heart transplant recipient, praising AIIMS Bhopal's medical team for their exceptional contribution to the state's healthcare. The patient's successful surgery underscores the life-saving impact of organ donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025