Global Health Ventures: Adani Teams Up with Mayo Clinic

Adani, India's business magnate, has unveiled plans to invest over 60 billion rupees to establish two affordable health campuses in partnership with the Mayo Clinic. These facilities in Mumbai and Ahmedabad aim to revolutionize healthcare access by incorporating hospitals, medical colleges, and research centers with technical collaboration from Mayo Clinic Global Consulting.

Nevada has reported its first human case of bird flu in a dairy worker, marking a significant moment in the spread of the virus across the U.S. With nearly 70 people affected, largely farm workers, the H5N1 outbreak has impacted agricultural output and egg prices nationwide.

Amidst growing international scrutiny, China's National Healthcare Security Administration defended the integrity of its generic drugs. The agency cited robust evaluations ensuring their quality, countering claims about the efficacy of off-patent medicines supplied to public hospitals.

