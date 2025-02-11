Left Menu

Nevada Dairy Worker Contracts New Bird Flu Strain

A Nevada dairy worker was infected with a novel bird flu strain, D1.1, marking the first known case linked to cattle. The illness was mild, with symptoms like eye irritation. The strain has infected over 962 cattle herds in the US and poses low risk to the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Nevada dairy worker has been infected with a new strain of bird flu, different from previous strains that have spread throughout U.S. herds, according to federal health officials.

The individual experienced mild symptoms, primarily eye redness and irritation, similar to typical bird flu cases associated with dairy cows. They were not hospitalized and have since recovered, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This new strain, known as D1.1, was first confirmed in Nevada cattle on January 31, following its discovery in milk samples. Although the CDC reports no evidence of human-to-human transmission, the virus, which poses a low risk to the general public, has sparked concerns about the spread among animals and those working closely with them.

