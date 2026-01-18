Health Sector Sees Flurry of Legal and Market Movements
Recent developments in the health sector range from legal challenges for drug companies and equity sales of medical device makers to surging measles cases. The US Supreme Court will hear major cases, while the UK approves new obesity treatments amid drug development mishaps.
The health sector currently faces a series of notable legal and market developments. Several drugmakers express concern about the U.S. FDA's expedited review program, citing potential legal risks associated with the process.
In other news, U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman are in talks for the sale of medical device maker Cordis, with a valuation exceeding $9 billion, while South Carolina experiences a significant spike in measles cases, a worrying trend for public health officials.
Meanwhile, a new legal precedent could emerge as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews cases related to Bayer's Roundup and Amarin Pharma's Vascepa, reflecting the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical regulations and health industry dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
