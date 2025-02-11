Left Menu

CSL Faces Challenges Amidst Declining U.S. Immunization Rates

Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL reported a drop in vaccine sales due to falling immunization rates in the U.S., its largest market. The decline contributed to lower-than-expected profits, despite strong performance from its blood-plasma business. CEO Paul McKenzie highlighted challenges and a weak operating environment amid concerns of public health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 08:51 IST
CSL Faces Challenges Amidst Declining U.S. Immunization Rates

Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL announced a decline in its vaccine sales, attributing the drop to decreasing immunization rates in the United States, which marks its largest market. This downturn has adversely affected CSL's first-half profit growth.

CSL's Seqirus vaccine division experienced a 9% revenue decline, amounting to $1.66 billion for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. CEO Paul McKenzie pointed to post-COVID apathy among 18-to-64-year-olds in the U.S. and reduced vaccine access as key factors creating a challenging business environment.

CSL's profits rose by 6% to $2.01 billion, driven by a robust performance in its blood-plasma segment, yet still fell short of analysts' forecasts. Expected improvements from its Behring and Vifor units are anticipated to bolster full-year profits as CSL navigates these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025