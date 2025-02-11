Left Menu

Rural Health Services: Government's Response

Union Health Minister JP Nadda addresses concerns about medical services' availability in rural areas, claiming that efforts are underway to increase the number of doctors. Over the next five years, 75,000 doctors will be added, with measures like mobile units, telemedicine, and increased medical screenings bolstering rural healthcare.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda rebutted claims regarding rural medical service deficiencies, asserting that the government's initiatives are addressing the doctor shortage. While acknowledging fewer medical professionals in rural areas, Nadda emphasized a planned increase of 75,000 doctors within five years.

Moreover, the minister highlighted robust healthcare efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 220 crore doses administered even in remote locations. State governments are urged to ensure doctor deployments, complemented by mobile medical units and telemedicine services.

Nadda noted significant screening efforts for diseases like cervical cancer and sickle cell anaemia. He assured the Rajya Sabha of the health system's strength, pointing to increased medical college establishments and the capacity to detect viruses like polio in sewage.

