Ayushman Bharat: Digital Health Revolution Transforming India

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is making strides with the creation of over 73.98 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) and linking more than 49.06 crore health records. This was disclosed by the Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, to the Rajya Sabha.

Jadhav reported that over 3.63 lakh health facilities and 5.64 lakh healthcare professionals are enrolled in key registries of ABDM, which aims to create a seamless digital health ecosystem. This system promotes interoperability of health data, ensuring electronic health records for every citizen.

The ABDM prioritizes inclusion by providing healthcare continuity across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, including remote areas through technological aids like telemedicine. The mission also focuses on accessibility via multi-lingual platforms and works offline or assisted modes to bridge the digital literacy gap.

