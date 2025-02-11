Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat: Digital Health Revolution Transforming India

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has created over 73.98 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, linking 49.06 crore health records with ABHA. The initiative aims to ensure interoperability of health data and electronic health records for every citizen, with a special focus on inclusion and digital literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST
Ayushman Bharat: Digital Health Revolution Transforming India
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is making strides with the creation of over 73.98 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) and linking more than 49.06 crore health records. This was disclosed by the Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, to the Rajya Sabha.

Jadhav reported that over 3.63 lakh health facilities and 5.64 lakh healthcare professionals are enrolled in key registries of ABDM, which aims to create a seamless digital health ecosystem. This system promotes interoperability of health data, ensuring electronic health records for every citizen.

The ABDM prioritizes inclusion by providing healthcare continuity across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, including remote areas through technological aids like telemedicine. The mission also focuses on accessibility via multi-lingual platforms and works offline or assisted modes to bridge the digital literacy gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025