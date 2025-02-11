Left Menu

Telangana Takes Action Against Avian Influenza Threat

Telangana has heightened security at its borders to prevent the spread of avian influenza following chicken deaths in nearby states. Special teams are monitoring vehicles transporting poultry, while awareness initiatives are underway for farmers. The government emphasizes bio-security to safeguard the poultry industry from this disease.

In response to a surge in chicken deaths attributed to suspected avian influenza in neighboring states, Telangana has intensified its vigilant measures at inter-state borders. Spearheaded by the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department, enhanced checks are in place to prevent the entry of sick birds.

The state's government, in a circular, urged district officials to raise awareness among poultry farmers about the importance of bio-security measures. Reports suggest large numbers of chickens have been culled in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra recently, prompting urgent preventive efforts.

This comprehensive strategy involves special teams, including veterinary doctors and police officials, conducting thorough inspections of vehicles carrying poultry. Ensuring poultry vehicles have valid certifications is critical to restricting movement in Telangana, thus aiming to shield the state's poultry industry from potential threats.

