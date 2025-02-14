Healthy Heart Africa Celebrates A Decade of Impactful Action Against NCDs

AstraZeneca’s flagship health equity programme, Healthy Heart Africa (HHA), marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of impactful action against non-communicable diseases (NCDs). With over 67 million blood pressure screenings conducted, 11,700 healthcare workers trained, and 1,550 healthcare facilities activated across nine African countries, HHA continues to make a life-saving difference in the fight against hypertension and other chronic diseases.

Addressing Hypertension and Expanding Care for Chronic Diseases

Hypertension, a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, contributes significantly to NCD-related deaths globally. In Africa, more than 27% of adults live with hypertension, surpassing the global average. Since its inception, HHA has improved access to hypertension diagnosis and treatment across Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Tanzania, including Zanzibar.

In addition to hypertension care, HHA has recently expanded its focus to address chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects 15.8% of Africans and is closely linked to hypertension. Early detection and management of CKD are crucial, as the disease often progresses silently. HHA’s initiatives aim to increase access to timely diagnosis and treatment, reducing the burden on communities.

Partnerships Driving Progress and Sustainability

The success of Healthy Heart Africa is built on robust collaborations with governments, NGOs, and community leaders. These partnerships have facilitated culturally tailored interventions and integrated NCD care into national health systems.

Helen McGuire, Global Program Leader at PATH, highlighted the importance of these partnerships: “Working with AstraZeneca on HHA has been transformative. The scale-up of integrated NCD services, particularly in countries like Ghana, is a major milestone. By introducing NCD indicators into national health information systems, we are enabling better planning, resource allocation, and outcome monitoring.”

Country-Led Achievements and Digital Advancements

In Uganda, the partnership with HHA has significantly advanced the fight against NCDs. Dr. Diana Atwine Kanzira, Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of Health, stated: “Through HHA, we have raised awareness of risk factors, improved early detection, and linked patients to care. Integrating hypertension data into our national health system and advancing digitalization ensures a seamless patient pathway, enabling progress tracking and life-saving care delivery.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Reach and Building Resilient Healthcare

As HHA celebrates its 10th anniversary, AstraZeneca is committed to expanding the programme to new regions, integrating climate-resilient healthcare solutions, and prioritizing early detection to prevent disease progression. The initiative aims to deliver equitable care to those most in need, leveraging innovative partnerships and digital advancements to drive long-term impact.

Healthy Heart Africa stands as a beacon of AstraZeneca’s commitment to equitable healthcare, empowering millions to manage their health and building resilient health systems across the African continent.