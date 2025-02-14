Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Young Life in Chhattisgarh

A 9-year-old girl has died and 15 others are hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning after a family function in Kondagaon district, Chhattisgarh. Samples of the consumed food are under testing, and the state's Chief Minister has expressed condolences while authorities ensure adequate health measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kondagaon | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking development, a 9-year-old girl lost her life and 15 others have been admitted to a hospital following a suspected food poisoning incident in Kondagaon district, Chhattisgarh. The incident reportedly took place after a family gathering where chicken and paneer were served.

Initial reports indicate that the symptoms of vomiting and dysentery began after the meal, prompting a rapid response from health officials. The affected individuals, primarily children, were transported to Kondagaon district hospital for urgent treatment. The deceased girl succumbed while en route to the facility.

Health authorities have collected samples of the food for testing, with further actions pending the results. A health camp has been established in the village to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed his condolences and emphasized timely medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

