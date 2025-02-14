Left Menu

Breakthrough Discovery: Ovoid Cells Key to Memory and Recognition

Researchers have identified ovoid cells, a new neuron type crucial for recognition memory, found in the hippocampus of various mammals. This discovery offers insights into how memories form and could lead to treatments for brain conditions like Alzheimer's, autism, and epilepsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:19 IST
Breakthrough Discovery: Ovoid Cells Key to Memory and Recognition
Brain Cells Study (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Scientists have unearthed a groundbreaking discovery in the field of neuroscience: the identification of ovoid cells, a novel type of neuron, which plays a pivotal role in object recognition memory. These cells are instrumental in the brain's ability to differentiate between new and familiar objects, facilitating the formation of long-term memories.

Published in Nature Communications, this research underscores the ovoid cells' function in recognizing new stimuli. Each activation of these cells triggers a memory storage process, enabling the recognition of objects even years later. This mechanism is crucial for daily functioning and has significant implications for diseases like Alzheimer's and autism.

According to Dr. Mark Cembrowski from UBC, recognizing objects is central to our identity. Discovery of these egg-shaped cells in the hippocampus of various mammals opens new avenues for understanding memory-related diseases. The team is exploring how ovoid cells' dysregulation might contribute to conditions like Alzheimer's and epilepsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025