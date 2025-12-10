EC has full mandate to prepare clean electoral rolls under Article 326 of the Constitution: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:11 IST
Country: India
- India
