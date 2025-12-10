Left Menu

Transforming Education in Jammu and Kashmir: A Vision for Future-Ready Schools

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the need for educational institutions to focus on nurturing unique individuals ready for future challenges. By leveraging technology, fostering critical thinking, and respecting students’ interests, schools can create globally competent citizens, adapting to evolving skill sets and emphasizing holistic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:11 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a call to educational institutions to prioritize creating unique individuals prepared for future challenges. Addressing attendees at a private school's anniversary celebration, Sinha highlighted the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies on education.

Sinha emphasized the importance of cultivating critical thinking and curiosity among students, encouraging educators and parents to support learning paths aligned with students' interests, passions, and abilities.

He stressed the need for schools to focus on access, equity, quality, and outcome, aiming to make students both college-ready and future-ready. Artificial intelligence, he suggested, will be pivotal in personalizing education, enabling teachers to better mentor and guide students, facilitating a shift from traditional classroom models to tech-driven mentorship that instills skills, creativity, and core values.

