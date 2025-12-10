Transforming Education in Jammu and Kashmir: A Vision for Future-Ready Schools

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a call to educational institutions to prioritize creating unique individuals prepared for future challenges. Addressing attendees at a private school's anniversary celebration, Sinha highlighted the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies on education.

Sinha emphasized the importance of cultivating critical thinking and curiosity among students, encouraging educators and parents to support learning paths aligned with students' interests, passions, and abilities.

He stressed the need for schools to focus on access, equity, quality, and outcome, aiming to make students both college-ready and future-ready. Artificial intelligence, he suggested, will be pivotal in personalizing education, enabling teachers to better mentor and guide students, facilitating a shift from traditional classroom models to tech-driven mentorship that instills skills, creativity, and core values.

