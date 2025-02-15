Pope Francis Hospitalized: Updates and Concerns

Pope Francis experienced a peaceful first night in Rome's Gemelli hospital following his admission due to a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican reported.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated that the 88-year-old pontiff had breakfast and read the newspapers on Saturday morning while maintaining his drug therapy regimen.

Pope Francis was admitted after a week of bronchitis showed signs of worsening. This marks his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 papacy began, stirring concerns about his health. The Vatican has canceled his scheduled audiences through at least Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)