Pope Francis Hospitalized: Updates and Concerns
Pope Francis had a restful first night in the hospital for a respiratory infection. He engaged in reading and eating, continuing his treatment. Admitted after a week of worsening bronchitis, this marks his fourth hospital visit since 2013, prompting health concerns and event cancellations.
Pope Francis experienced a peaceful first night in Rome's Gemelli hospital following his admission due to a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican reported.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated that the 88-year-old pontiff had breakfast and read the newspapers on Saturday morning while maintaining his drug therapy regimen.
Pope Francis was admitted after a week of bronchitis showed signs of worsening. This marks his fourth hospitalization since his 2013 papacy began, stirring concerns about his health. The Vatican has canceled his scheduled audiences through at least Monday.
