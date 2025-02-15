Revolutionizing Cancer Care: India's Bold Steps Under Ayushman Bharat

Since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), over 68.43 lakh hospital admissions for cancer-related treatments have been authorized, amounting to Rs 13,160.75 crore, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. This initiative marks a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility for cancer patients in India.

Citing a LANCET study, Nadda highlighted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has expedited timely cancer treatment initiation. He stated during the second AIIMS Oncology Conclave that patients now experience a 90 percent increase in access to treatment within 30 days thanks to AB-PMJAY.

The government is also addressing the affordability of cancer drugs through 217 AMRIT pharmacies nationwide. Nadda noted that 289 oncology drugs are offered at up to 50 percent discounts, saving Rs 6,567 crore for 5.8 crore beneficiaries. In addition, day care cancer centres are planned in district hospitals to provide closer care for rural residents.

