Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Care: India's Bold Steps Under Ayushman Bharat

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is significantly improving cancer treatment accessibility in India. With 68.43 lakh hospital admissions authorized, the scheme facilitates timely treatment, affordable drugs, and aims to establish day care centres. Cancer treatment facilities are expanding across new AIIMS and other institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:03 IST
Revolutionizing Cancer Care: India's Bold Steps Under Ayushman Bharat
  • Country:
  • India

Since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), over 68.43 lakh hospital admissions for cancer-related treatments have been authorized, amounting to Rs 13,160.75 crore, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. This initiative marks a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility for cancer patients in India.

Citing a LANCET study, Nadda highlighted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has expedited timely cancer treatment initiation. He stated during the second AIIMS Oncology Conclave that patients now experience a 90 percent increase in access to treatment within 30 days thanks to AB-PMJAY.

The government is also addressing the affordability of cancer drugs through 217 AMRIT pharmacies nationwide. Nadda noted that 289 oncology drugs are offered at up to 50 percent discounts, saving Rs 6,567 crore for 5.8 crore beneficiaries. In addition, day care cancer centres are planned in district hospitals to provide closer care for rural residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025