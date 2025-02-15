Revolutionizing Cancer Care: India Sets New Benchmarks in Medical Excellence
Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlights India's strides in making top-notch medical facilities accessible to all under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are pivotal in affordable cancer treatment, reducing the financial burden on Indian families.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the government's commitment to providing top-notch medical services to all Indians during the AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for significant achievements in affordable healthcare, particularly in cancer treatment. Nadda pointed out that initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have alleviated financial burdens for patients.
Nadda also inaugurated new facilities at AIIMS, including a Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, highlighting the institute's progress in medical research and innovation driven by humanitarian values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
