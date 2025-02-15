Left Menu

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Provides Life-Saving Support to Kolkata Youth

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arranged for medical treatment for a 21-year-old suffering from a spinal cord disease in Kolkata. The youth underwent successful surgery thanks to Banerjee's intervention. This act of support was part of Banerjee's health outreach project, 'Sebashray', in his Diamond Harbour constituency.

Updated: 15-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:29 IST
In a significant humanitarian gesture, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has facilitated critical medical treatment for a 21-year-old Kolkata resident struggling with a debilitating spinal cord issue. Banerjee stepped in to arrange for the young man's treatment at a private hospital, covering the finances needed for the intervention.

The youth, identified as Sk Hasibul, hails from the Metiabruz area of Kolkata and had been battling severe pain that left his left leg paralyzed. During a routine visit to the area, Banerjee encountered Hasibul and immediately directed medical experts from his 'Sebashray' health project to provide urgent care.

Following a diagnosis revealing a spinal tumor, Hasibul successfully underwent surgery at a private hospital on February 10. Expressing optimism, Banerjee shared his belief that Hasibul would soon regain his strength and mobility, in a statement via social media. Metiabruz falls under Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

