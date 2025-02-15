TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Provides Life-Saving Support to Kolkata Youth

In a significant humanitarian gesture, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has facilitated critical medical treatment for a 21-year-old Kolkata resident struggling with a debilitating spinal cord issue. Banerjee stepped in to arrange for the young man's treatment at a private hospital, covering the finances needed for the intervention.

The youth, identified as Sk Hasibul, hails from the Metiabruz area of Kolkata and had been battling severe pain that left his left leg paralyzed. During a routine visit to the area, Banerjee encountered Hasibul and immediately directed medical experts from his 'Sebashray' health project to provide urgent care.

Following a diagnosis revealing a spinal tumor, Hasibul successfully underwent surgery at a private hospital on February 10. Expressing optimism, Banerjee shared his belief that Hasibul would soon regain his strength and mobility, in a statement via social media. Metiabruz falls under Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency.

