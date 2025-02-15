Tragic Loss: Doctor's Battle with Cancer Ends in Suicide

A tragic event unfolded in Nagpada, Mumbai, as a 65-year-old doctor reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 42nd floor of Orchid Enclave Tower on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Farooq Ansari, who was alone at home with his wife and son at the time, succumbed to his injuries instantly. Sources indicate that he had been battling cancer for the past six months, which had led to severe depression and stress.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident to uncover further details surrounding the unfortunate demise of Dr. Ansari.

(With inputs from agencies.)