Tragic Loss: Doctor's Battle with Cancer Ends in Suicide
A 65-year-old doctor, Dr. Farooq Ansari, allegedly ended his life by jumping from his high-rise balcony in Nagpada, Mumbai. Diagnosed with cancer six months earlier, he suffered from depression and stress. His wife and son were home during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic event unfolded in Nagpada, Mumbai, as a 65-year-old doctor reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 42nd floor of Orchid Enclave Tower on Saturday afternoon.
Dr. Farooq Ansari, who was alone at home with his wife and son at the time, succumbed to his injuries instantly. Sources indicate that he had been battling cancer for the past six months, which had led to severe depression and stress.
The local police have launched an investigation into the incident to uncover further details surrounding the unfortunate demise of Dr. Ansari.
