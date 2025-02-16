Kerala Boosts Health Protection with Additional Rs 300 Crore Funding

The Kerala government has augmented its health protection efforts by allocating an additional Rs 300 crore to the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASAP). This integrated health scheme is a boon for over 64 lakh poor and vulnerable citizens in Kerala.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that this additional funding raises the total earmarked amount for the current fiscal year to Rs 978.54 crore. The initiative provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to the state's bottom 40 percent of the population, which encompasses 41.99 lakh families.

The scheme, presently available at 197 state-run hospitals, four central hospitals, and 364 private hospitals across the state, underscores Kerala's commitment to enhancing healthcare access for the disadvantaged.

