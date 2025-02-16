Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi Pioneers Robotic Surgery in Government Hospitals

AIIMS Delhi has installed a state-of-the-art surgical robot, elevating the standard of patient care within its surgical department. This advancement marks a significant step in the incorporation of cutting-edge medical technology into government hospitals in India, allowing complex surgeries with heightened precision and reduced recovery times.

Updated: 16-02-2025 14:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

AIIMS Delhi has made a remarkable advancement by installing a state-of-the-art surgical robot in its department of surgical disciplines, a first for a government hospital in India. This move aligns with AIIMS's dedication to elevating patient care standards and keeping abreast of global medical technology advancements, according to Dr. Hemang Bhattacharjee, a professor of surgery at AIIMS.

The innovative robotic system offers a magnified, three-dimensional view of the operative field, enhancing dexterity in complex procedures. These capabilities significantly benefit surgeries requiring precision in confined spaces, such as colorectal surgeries and esophagectomies, traditionally challenging but now performed with fewer complications and faster recovery.

Despite the widespread adoption of robotics in private city hospitals, AIIMS is pioneering its introduction in a public healthcare setting, ensuring all socioeconomic groups access its advantages. Sunil Chumber, head of the surgical disciplines, emphasized that this installation also enriches medical training, placing AIIMS training programs on par with global institutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

