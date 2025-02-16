Left Menu

Pope Francis Hospitalized: The Impact on Vatican Mass and His Ongoing Recovery

Pope Francis, aged 88, is currently hospitalized for bronchitis, impacting his ability to conduct the usual Sunday mass at the Vatican. He thanks the medical staff for their care and apologizes for his absence. His condition continues to be monitored as he remains under medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:00 IST
Pope Francis Hospitalized: The Impact on Vatican Mass and His Ongoing Recovery
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for the past two nights due to bronchitis, causing him to miss leading the mass at the Vatican on Sunday. The 88-year-old pontiff expressed gratitude towards the medical professionals attending to him at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, acknowledging their essential role in his treatment.

His absence was addressed by Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca, who opened the mass with a message supporting Francis, highlighting the pope's influential vision and guidance. This particular mass was also dedicated to celebrating artists as part of the Catholic Church's Holy Year observances.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis remains under medical supervision, with doctors having adjusted his treatment. Recent tests show signs of improvement, but the pope has been advised to rest completely. The worldwide community holds Pope Francis in their thoughts, eager for his recovery and return to service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025