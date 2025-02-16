Pope Francis Hospitalized: The Impact on Vatican Mass and His Ongoing Recovery

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for the past two nights due to bronchitis, causing him to miss leading the mass at the Vatican on Sunday. The 88-year-old pontiff expressed gratitude towards the medical professionals attending to him at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, acknowledging their essential role in his treatment.

His absence was addressed by Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca, who opened the mass with a message supporting Francis, highlighting the pope's influential vision and guidance. This particular mass was also dedicated to celebrating artists as part of the Catholic Church's Holy Year observances.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis remains under medical supervision, with doctors having adjusted his treatment. Recent tests show signs of improvement, but the pope has been advised to rest completely. The worldwide community holds Pope Francis in their thoughts, eager for his recovery and return to service.

(With inputs from agencies.)