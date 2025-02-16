Pope Francis' Hospital Stay: A Test of Faith and Resilience

Pope Francis, admitted to a Rome hospital with bronchitis, expressed regret for missing mass at the Vatican and extended gratitude to his medical team. At 88, the pontiff is undergoing treatment for respiratory issues, a recurrence of past health challenges.

On Sunday, a cardinal led the mass in his place, delivering a message of support for the Pope, resonating with those gathered in St Peter's Basilica. Worshippers expressed disappointment at his absence but prioritized his recovery.

The Vatican's updates highlight the Pope's slight improvement and commitment to complete rest, with his stay in the hospital continuing as necessary to aid his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)