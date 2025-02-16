FDA Layoffs: Impact and Controversy Amid Workforce Reduction

In a sweeping effort to trim the federal workforce, the Trump administration has extended its reach to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Newly hired employees responsible for evaluating the safety of food ingredients and medical devices were laid off over the weekend, according to multiple anonymous FDA staffers.

Notices of termination were issued on Saturday evening, targeting probationary employees in the FDA's food, medical devices, and tobacco products divisions. The total number of positions impacted remains unclear, while speculation mounts about the exclusion of drug reviewers.

This development follows the US Department of Health and Human Services' recent announcement of 5,200 planned job cuts across various agencies. Concerns escalate over the FDA's capability to hire and maintain talent, with former officials warning of potential demoralization and weakened workforce dynamics.

