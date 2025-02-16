Left Menu

FDA Layoffs: Impact and Controversy Amid Workforce Reduction

The Trump administration's effort to reduce the federal workforce has reached the FDA, affecting recently hired employees responsible for safety reviews of food ingredients and medical devices. These cuts potentially threaten the agency's ability to recruit and retain talent, sparking controversy and concern within and beyond the FDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:55 IST
FDA Layoffs: Impact and Controversy Amid Workforce Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping effort to trim the federal workforce, the Trump administration has extended its reach to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Newly hired employees responsible for evaluating the safety of food ingredients and medical devices were laid off over the weekend, according to multiple anonymous FDA staffers.

Notices of termination were issued on Saturday evening, targeting probationary employees in the FDA's food, medical devices, and tobacco products divisions. The total number of positions impacted remains unclear, while speculation mounts about the exclusion of drug reviewers.

This development follows the US Department of Health and Human Services' recent announcement of 5,200 planned job cuts across various agencies. Concerns escalate over the FDA's capability to hire and maintain talent, with former officials warning of potential demoralization and weakened workforce dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025