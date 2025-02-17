Left Menu

Unlocking the Clutter: Understanding Hoarding Disorder Through Values

The article explores hoarding disorder, especially among older adults, and suggests that values-based decluttering can reduce clutter and increase positivity. Clinical research found less distress during decision-making and high altruism levels among those with hoarding disorder. Practical decluttering tips are included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Starkville | Updated: 17-02-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:12 IST
Unlocking the Clutter: Understanding Hoarding Disorder Through Values
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent exploration into hoarding disorder among older adults reveals new insights into understanding and managing clutter. This psychiatric condition, characterized by difficulty discarding items, limits daily functionality.

Research indicates that the urge to hoard may be driven by personal values rather than just distress. A study found older adults experienced less stress and even positive emotions while sorting items. Altruism, a noted trait in participants, often justifies keeping items for their perceived future utility.

Practical decluttering advice suggests starting with identifying core values, which can help maintain focus during the process. This values-based approach has been shown to reduce clutter and enhance emotional wellbeing. Clinicians emphasize maintaining an open attitude when assisting loved ones with decluttering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025