Unlocking the Clutter: Understanding Hoarding Disorder Through Values

A recent exploration into hoarding disorder among older adults reveals new insights into understanding and managing clutter. This psychiatric condition, characterized by difficulty discarding items, limits daily functionality.

Research indicates that the urge to hoard may be driven by personal values rather than just distress. A study found older adults experienced less stress and even positive emotions while sorting items. Altruism, a noted trait in participants, often justifies keeping items for their perceived future utility.

Practical decluttering advice suggests starting with identifying core values, which can help maintain focus during the process. This values-based approach has been shown to reduce clutter and enhance emotional wellbeing. Clinicians emphasize maintaining an open attitude when assisting loved ones with decluttering.

(With inputs from agencies.)