Left Menu

Tragic Toll of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, a woman and a boy have died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the past 10 days. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reported 267 cases in 2024 and highlighted that GBS is a non-communicable disease affecting the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:58 IST
Tragic Toll of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, aged 45, and a minor boy have succumbed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, in Andhra Pradesh recently, according to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Kamalamma, who died at Government General Hospital in Guntur, and a 10-year-old boy who passed away in a private medical facility in Srikakulam, were victims of this non-communicable condition.

Minister Yadav revealed that 267 cases were documented in 2024, stressing that the incidence rate is typically up to two per lakh population. While most cases can be managed with routine treatment, severe instances necessitate immunoglobulin injections and ICU admission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025