Tragic Toll of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, a woman and a boy have died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the past 10 days. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reported 267 cases in 2024 and highlighted that GBS is a non-communicable disease affecting the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness.
- Country:
- India
A woman, aged 45, and a minor boy have succumbed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, in Andhra Pradesh recently, according to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.
Kamalamma, who died at Government General Hospital in Guntur, and a 10-year-old boy who passed away in a private medical facility in Srikakulam, were victims of this non-communicable condition.
Minister Yadav revealed that 267 cases were documented in 2024, stressing that the incidence rate is typically up to two per lakh population. While most cases can be managed with routine treatment, severe instances necessitate immunoglobulin injections and ICU admission.
(With inputs from agencies.)