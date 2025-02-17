Pope Francis Faces Health Challenges Amid Complex Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis remains hospitalized due to a complex polymicrobial respiratory infection. Doctors have altered his treatment plan, and he is in good spirits despite the situation. Public appearances, including his weekly audience and Sunday prayer, have been canceled. Pilgrims express concern and hope for his swift recovery.
Pope Francis is currently hospitalized due to a polymicrobial respiratory infection, according to the Vatican. The Holy See announced that his treatment plan has been adjusted to address the 'complex clinical situation.' The pontiff, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital and is expected to stay as long as necessary.
Despite the severity of his condition, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that Francis remains in good spirits. The nature of the infection, whether bacterial or viral, has not been specified. Doctors have recommended complete rest, resulting in the cancellation of the pope's public appearances, including his weekly audience and Sunday prayer.
Supporters and pilgrims visiting the Vatican have expressed their hopes for the pope's swift recovery. Meanwhile, it was reported that Francis has continued to engage with communities, making phone calls to a Catholic parish in Gaza. Through social media, the pope expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he has received.
