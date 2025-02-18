Controversy Over Saline Quality in Medinipur Hospital Quelled by Mamata Banerjee

In a recent assembly session, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed allegations of substandard saline supplied at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. She affirmed that the 'Ringer's lactate' solution, under scrutiny following the illness of five postpartum women, conformed to strict quality guidelines.

According to Banerjee, thorough tests were conducted in the State Drug Control and Research Laboratory, showing no issues with the saline's quality. She stressed the state government's commitment to following rigid procurement protocols, which include having batches tested in NABL-accredited labs before distribution to hospitals.

Banerjee reiterated that despite the controversy, rigorous checks guard against any subpar medicinal supplies. She added that stringent measures are in place to prevent the supply of inferior drugs. This assurance comes in the wake of two women still under treatment at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

