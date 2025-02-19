Left Menu

Gardasil Litigation: Trial Halted Amid Kennedy's Controversial Confirmation

Merck and a plaintiff have paused a trial over potential Gardasil injuries, with ties to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The trial resumes in September. Kennedy, involved in mass litigation plans, has not participated after confirmation. Ongoing Kennedy hearings and upcoming studies influenced the adjournment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:24 IST
Merck and a plaintiff contesting the company's Gardasil HPV vaccine have agreed to pause the trial, citing its ties to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary. The trial is set to resume in a Los Angeles court come September, awaiting new jury selection.

Before assuming governmental duties, Kennedy was a pivotal figure in organizing litigation against Merck, though he hasn't engaged in this case post-confirmation. The adjournment transpired amidst uncertainties surrounding Kennedy's hearings and anticipated scientific insights into Gardasil, potentially impacting the juror's perspectives.

Plaintiff Jennifer Robi claims Gardasil resulted in debilitating side effects and challenges Merck's marketing of the vaccine. Despite Merck's denial of these claims, both parties cite other forthcoming legal proceedings that may influence Robi's ongoing case. Gardasil remains a widely endorsed vaccine by the CDC, essential for preventing virus-linked cancers.

