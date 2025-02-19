Left Menu

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Anti-Muslim incidents in Britain surged to a record high in 2024, with Tell MAMA reporting 5,837 cases. Events like the Gaza war and Southport murders have fueled such hate crimes. The organization urges public solidarity against hate and demands government action to address anti-Muslim hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:34 IST
In a startling revelation, anti-Muslim incidents in the UK have surged to unprecedented levels, according to monitoring group Tell MAMA. Their recent data shows a significant rise to 5,837 cases in 2024, attributed largely to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The organization highlighted that both online and in-person incidents contributed to this increase, marking a substantial escalation from previous years. The turmoil in the Middle East, coupled with the Southport murders, has spurred this alarming trend.

Tell MAMA's director, Iman Atta, stresses the urgent need for cohesive action to combat this growing wave of hate, urging both public solidarity and cautious rhetoric from figures of authority to prevent further stereotyping and division among communities.

