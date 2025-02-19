Triumph Over Ebola: Uganda's Courageous Recovery Journey

Uganda's health authorities have made significant strides in battling a recent Ebola outbreak, successfully discharging eight individuals who have recovered from the virus. However, vigilance remains crucial as at least 265 people with possible exposure are still quarantined, according to Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

The outbreak, identified late last month after a fatality involving a male nurse in Kampala, has been attributed to the Sudan strain of Ebola, which currently lacks a vaccine. Despite this challenge, a trial program is actively exploring new vaccines.

The Ebola virus, transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids and characterized by symptoms such as fever and severe headache, remains a significant concern. Uganda's health officials continue to emphasize strict quarantine measures and careful monitoring to curb the virus's spread.

