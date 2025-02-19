Gluten-Free Diet: More Than Just a Trend

US consumers frequently spend more on gluten-free products, but a new study reveals these items often contain less protein and more sugar than their gluten-containing counterparts. Published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, the research questions common beliefs regarding gluten-free diets and their purported health benefits.

Gluten-free goods typically lack essential nutrients and dietary fiber, and manufacturers add supplements to address these deficiencies. However, such additions can hinder protein digestion. Additionally, gluten-free diets often correspond with increased body mass index and nutritional deficiencies, despite being popular for weight management and health trends.

The demand for more nutritionally balanced gluten-free products calls for investments in research on alternative ingredients and processing methods. Public education is also critical in informing consumers about the actual pros and cons of gluten for better dietary choices.

