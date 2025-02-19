Left Menu

Gluten-Free Diet: More Than Just a Trend

A study reveals that gluten-free products often come with higher prices, less protein, and more sugar compared to gluten-containing alternatives, dispelling perceived health benefits. Nutritional gaps and adherence issues highlight the need for investment in research for balanced gluten-free options to better serve consumers' dietary needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Clemson | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:35 IST
Gluten-Free Diet: More Than Just a Trend
  • Country:
  • United States

US consumers frequently spend more on gluten-free products, but a new study reveals these items often contain less protein and more sugar than their gluten-containing counterparts. Published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, the research questions common beliefs regarding gluten-free diets and their purported health benefits.

Gluten-free goods typically lack essential nutrients and dietary fiber, and manufacturers add supplements to address these deficiencies. However, such additions can hinder protein digestion. Additionally, gluten-free diets often correspond with increased body mass index and nutritional deficiencies, despite being popular for weight management and health trends.

The demand for more nutritionally balanced gluten-free products calls for investments in research on alternative ingredients and processing methods. Public education is also critical in informing consumers about the actual pros and cons of gluten for better dietary choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025