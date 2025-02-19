Left Menu

Unlocking the Genetic Code: Varenicline's Unique Role in Smoking Cessation

A pioneering study explores the genetic factors influencing the efficacy of varenicline in aiding smoking cessation. Researchers identify gene variants linked to successful quitting, offering insights into varenicline's biological effects. The findings enhance understanding of individual responses, suggesting more studies to confirm results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:26 IST
Researchers have identified key genetic factors that may determine the effectiveness of the anti-smoking drug, varenicline, potentially revolutionizing smoking cessation strategies. The study highlights gene variants that influence treatment success, providing invaluable insights into varenicline's mechanism of action.

Varenicline functions by imitating nicotine, binding to brain cell proteins to reduce cravings and diminish smoking's rewarding effects. While widely used under multiple brand names like Champix, the drug doesn't work universally, sparking interest in its genetic underpinnings.

This groundbreaking research, published in Nicotine and Tobacco Research, analyzed health data from the UK Biobank and other cohorts, uncovering significant DNA variants linked to successful quitting. Lead researcher Kayesha Coley from the University of Leicester emphasizes the need for more extensive studies to validate these findings and enhance personalized smoking cessation treatments.

