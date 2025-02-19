Left Menu

Pope Francis' Battle with Double Pneumonia: Health Implications and Global Context

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church, is hospitalized with double pneumonia, a condition affecting both lungs. His previous lung issues make him vulnerable. This common yet dangerous condition is a leading cause of death globally. Treatment includes antibiotics, corticosteroids, and other pharmacological measures.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is currently receiving hospital treatment for double pneumonia, a serious respiratory infection affecting both lungs. At 88, the leader of the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church is particularly at risk due to previous lung-related health issues.

The Vatican announced that Francis developed the condition following a hospitalization for a respiratory infection combined with bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis. His condition is compounded by a history of pleurisy, a lung inflammation that resulted in the removal of part of a lung during his youth.

Pneumonia, a common ailment globally, remains a significant cause of mortality, particularly among children under five and adults over 65. While treatable with antibiotics, the complexity of Francis' infection has required a more intensive medical approach, including additional pharmacological treatments.

