Canada's Refugee Clampdown: Stranded Asylum Seekers Amid Visa Cuts

Canada is experiencing a notable decline in refugee claims, coinciding with a reduction in the number of visas issued, which has become a growing concern for advocates who worry legitimate refugees are being left stranded. In January, only 11,840 people filed refugee claims, down significantly from a peak of 19,821 in July, as per Immigration and Refugee Board data. The decrease marks the lowest monthly figure since September 2023.

The Canadian government is consciously scaling back visa issuance as part of efforts to manage and gradually reduce its population, thereby lessening the strain on public services amidst a wider global backlash against migrants. This strategic move has seen the country issuing approximately 1.5 million visitor visas last year, a drop from about 1.8 million in 2023. This decline has hit select countries particularly hard, those known as notable sources of asylum-seekers, according to a Reuters analysis.

While Canada is steadfast in its approach, critics argue that this clampdown leaves displaced and desperate individuals with limited options. Renee LeBlanc Proctor, spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marc Miller, stated that the country is exercising increased scrutiny over visa applications from nations with the 'highest rates of abuse'. The intention, Proctor explains, is to preserve the asylum system for those in genuine need. Nonetheless, advocates like Diana Gallego of the FCJ Refugee Centre, express concerns that restricting access for fleeing individuals could drive them to perilous situations in search of safety.

