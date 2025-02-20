Left Menu

Maharashtra Nurses Strike for Long-Pending Demands

Nurses at Maharashtra's Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar staged a one-day strike, demanding the fulfillment of long-pending requests, including the filling of vacant posts and promotions based on seniority. Led by Indumati Thorat, the protest highlights unresolved issues over 18 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nurses at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, organized a one-day strike on Thursday to press for their longstanding demands, particularly the filling of numerous vacant posts.

Indumati Thorat, president of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Association, informed reporters that they had notified state authorities of their intention to strike 15 days prior, hoping for governmental discussions to address the issues.

Thorat asserted that the government is seemingly ignoring demands that have been pending for 18 years, including promotions based on seniority, and claimed participation from around 800 nurses in the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

