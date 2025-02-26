Left Menu

Unraveling Schizophrenia: Insights into Brain Development During Childhood

A review in the American Journal of Psychiatry highlights less flexible brain development during childhood in those with schizophrenia, particularly in regions linking thought and emotion. Researchers at the University of Zurich reveal a uniform pattern of brain folding common to schizophrenia, suggesting diverse neurobiological profiles and individualized treatment needs.

A groundbreaking review published in the American Journal of Psychiatry unveils insights into the neurodevelopmental aspects of schizophrenia in childhood.

Researchers from the University of Zurich found that brain development is notably less flexible in children who later develop schizophrenia, with significant impacts on regions connecting cognitive and emotional processes.

The study highlights a uniform pattern of brain folding in individuals with schizophrenia, emphasizing the need for personalized treatment approaches based on diverse neurobiological profiles.

